Dr. Shirley Pua, MD

Gastroenterology
3.5 (18)
Accepting new patients
41 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shirley Pua, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Visalia, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from U Santo Tomas and is affiliated with Kaweah Health Medical Center.

Dr. Pua works at Visalia Medical in Visalia, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anal or Rectal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Visalia Medical Clinic Internal Medicine
    5400 W Hillsdale Ave, Visalia, CA 93291 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (559) 738-7532
    Sunday
    9:00am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kaweah Health Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Anal or Rectal Pain
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Anal or Rectal Pain
Gastritis
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Constipation
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dysphagia
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Crohn's Disease
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Abdominal Pain
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Barrett's Esophagus
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System
Cirrhosis
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm
Duodenitis
Enteritis
Eosinophilic Esophagitis
Esophageal Motility Disorders
Esophageal Ulcer
Esophagitis
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastric Ulcer
Heartburn
Hiatal Hernia
Impedance Testing
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
Pancreatitis
Reflux Esophagitis
Ulcerative Colitis
Unexplained Weight Loss
VAP Lipid Testing
Vomiting Disorders
Wireless pH Testing
Biliary Atresia
Celiac Disease
Cholecystitis and Gallstones
Colitis
  • View other providers who treat Colitis
Colon Cancer
Colon Disorders
Colorectal Cancer
Dehydration
Duodenal Ulcer
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm
Esophageal Cancer
Esophageal Dilation
Esophageal Diverticulum
Esophageal Varices
Food Allergy
Gallstones
Gastrointestinal Bleeding
Gastrointestinal Diseases
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption
Gastrointestinal Motility Disorders
Gastrojejunal Ulcer
Gastroparesis
Hemorrhoid Banding
Hepatitis
Hepatitis A
Hepatitis B - Immune Response
Hepatitis C
Ileus
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Indigestion
Intestinal Abscess
Intestinal Ischemia
Intestinal Obstruction
Ischemic Colitis
Lactose Intolerance
Liver Diseases and Disorders
Malnutrition
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract
Non-Neonatal Jaundice
Pancreatic Disease
Peptic Ulcer
Pouchitis
Primary Biliary Cholangitis
Pyloric Stenosis
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer
Stomal Ulcer
Ulcer
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines
Viral Hepatitis
    Accepted Insurance Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Community Health Choice
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • PHCS
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia
    • Wellmark Blue Cross and Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Sep 11, 2017
    Dr. Pau was very respectful to me. I had to go back in a year for another one but had to cancel numerous times because of my mother's illness and numerous hospital stays. I called to reschedule and was treated horribly by the scheduler, she said I can't go there now. I called back and spoke to office manager, Kristen who was very kind. She scheduled an appointment for me.
    About Dr. Shirley Pua, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 41 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1164426961
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University TX Med Branch Hosps
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • U Santo Tomas
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Pua, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pua is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pua has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pua has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pua has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Gastritis, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pua on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Pua. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pua.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pua, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pua appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

