Dr. Shirley Penkar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shirley Penkar, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 14 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital, Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital and Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital.
Locations
Sugar Land Office16651 Southwest Fwy Ste 200, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (713) 774-5131Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Houston Methodist Sugar Land Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Northwest Hospital
- Memorial Hermann Sugar Land Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Health Choice
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Humana Health Plan of Texas
- MultiPlan
- Texas Children's Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
It was great. I LOVED going straight from my car into an exam room with no waiting. The doctor came in very quickly and was very nice and thorough. I was in and out in about 35 minutes, which was awesome! I felt very comfortable with the whole process and really appreciated the doctor/staff's efforts to keep patients from waiting. I am very confident in the doctor's abilities and hope my insurance plan doesn't change again so that I can continue seeing her. I would recommend highly.
About Dr. Shirley Penkar, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 14 years of experience
- English
- 1790944486
Education & Certifications
- university of texas southwern parklan
- University Of Texas-Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Rice University Houston, TX
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Penkar has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Penkar accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Penkar has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Penkar has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Penkar on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Penkar. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Penkar.
