Dr. Mei accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Shirley Mei, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Mei, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in New York, NY.
Locations
John Quagliarello MD PC530 1st Ave Ste 10Q, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-9700
- 2 150 E 32nd St Fl 1, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
Nyc Health Hospitals Kings County451 Clarkson Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11203 Directions (718) 245-3131
Nyu Langone Hospitals550 1st Ave, New York, NY 10016 Directions (212) 263-7021
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shirley Mei, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1306208657
Education & Certifications
