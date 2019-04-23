Overview

Dr. Shirley Lima, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Tomball, TX. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 13 years of experience. They graduated from AMERICAN UNIVERSITY OF THE CARIBBEAN / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Tomball and St. Luke's Health - Brazosport Hospital.



Dr. Lima works at Tomball Women's Health Care Center in Tomball, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.