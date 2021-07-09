Dr. Shirley Ju, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ju is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Ju, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Ju, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Charleston, WV.
Locations
CAMC Neurology415 Morris St Ste 300, Charleston, WV 25301 Directions (304) 388-6441Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
- CAMC Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional, kind, clear at explaining potential treatment options and managing expectations regarding outcomes. I’ll update my review after a handful of follow up visits on how things are going with my terrible migraine. It’s great to have a Yale-graduate headache specialist available locally!
About Dr. Shirley Ju, MD
- Neurology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ju has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ju accepts UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ju has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Ju. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ju.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ju, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ju appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.