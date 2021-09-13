Dr. Shirley Johnson-Hall, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Johnson-Hall is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Johnson-Hall, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Johnson-Hall, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Port Jefferson Station, NY. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Saint Charles Hospital.
Locations
1
Port Jefferson Office931 Hallock Ave, Port Jefferson Station, NY 11776 Directions (631) 331-7200
2
New York Spine Care Medical PC285 E Main St, Smithtown, NY 11787 Directions (631) 979-1625
- 3 1991 Marcus Ave Ste M200, New Hyde Park, NY 11042 Directions (516) 204-4242
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Charles Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
For 11+ yrs, I’ve received such incredible care from Dr. Shirley Johnson-Hall. It takes me 2 hrs, round trip in traffic for my visits w/ her, but she is worth every mile & every minute of travel. I’m constantly amazed by Dr. Johnson-Hall’s superior bedside manner & generosity! She listens attentively to patient concerns & welcomes patient input. She demonstrates a respect for her patients’ time by being punctual & by reviewing medical charts in advance of appointments, while still devoting a generous amount of time to her patients in an unrushed manner. This doctor goes above & beyond to ensure that her patients receive the most accurate diagnoses & most effective treatments possible. Dr. Johnson-Hall’s competence, kindness, patience & professionalism are paralleled only by her humility. She helped save my life so that I could take care of & enjoy quality time w my son who had a terminal illness. We are both eternally grateful to you for all that you’ve done, Shirley! We love you!
About Dr. Shirley Johnson-Hall, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265591952
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
