Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ.
Locations
Monmouth Medical Center Inc300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Directions (732) 923-7790Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Cigna
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Fisch invariable spends close to an hour at each visit, between speaking with us and examining my son, assuring that both she and we are completely clear about the medical situation. Though my son is very bright he is non-verbal due to his condition and Dr. Fisch takes her time and employs much effort in communicating with him, something not all professionals do.
About Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD
- Pediatric Neurology
- English
- 1972579621
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.
