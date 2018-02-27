See All Pediatric Neurologists in Long Branch, NJ
Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD

Pediatric Neurology
2.5 (12)
Accepting new patients
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD is a Pediatric Neurology Specialist in Long Branch, NJ. 

Dr. Fisch works at Radiation Oncology at MMC in Long Branch, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monmouth Medical Center Inc
    300 2nd Ave, Long Branch, NJ 07740 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (732) 923-7790
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Evoked Potential Test
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery
Wada Test
Evoked Potential Test

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Evaluation for Stereotactic and Functional Neurosurgery Chevron Icon
Wada Test Chevron Icon
Evoked Potential Test Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Brainstem Auditory Evoked Response Test Chevron Icon
Compound Muscle Action Potential (CMAP) Scan Chevron Icon
Dementia Evaluation Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Epilepsy
Grip and-or Muscle Group Pull Test Chevron Icon
Head CT Scan Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
ImPACT Testing Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Peripheral Neuropathy Testing Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Sudoscan Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sudoscan
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Tic Disorders Chevron Icon
Tremor Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Tremor
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diplopia
Dystonia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dystonia
Essential Tremor Chevron Icon
Febrile Convulsion Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Meningitis Chevron Icon
Myoclonus Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Torticollis Chevron Icon
Tourette's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Cigna
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Fisch?

    Feb 27, 2018
    Dr. Fisch invariable spends close to an hour at each visit, between speaking with us and examining my son, assuring that both she and we are completely clear about the medical situation. Though my son is very bright he is non-verbal due to his condition and Dr. Fisch takes her time and employs much effort in communicating with him, something not all professionals do.
    — Feb 27, 2018
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Fisch to family and friends

    Dr. Fisch's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Fisch

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD.

    About Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Neurology
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1972579621
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fisch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Fisch has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Fisch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Fisch works at Radiation Oncology at MMC in Long Branch, NJ. View the full address on Dr. Fisch’s profile.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Fisch. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fisch.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fisch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fisch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Shirley Fisch, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.