Overview

Dr. Shirley Donelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Donelson works at Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A. in Flowood, MS with other offices in Jackson, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Abdominal Pain and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.