Dr. Shirley Donelson, MD
Dr. Shirley Donelson, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Flowood, MS. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Howard U, College of Medicine and is affiliated with Merit Health Madison, Merit Health River Oaks, Merit Health Woman's Hospital, Mississippi Baptist Medical Center and Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital.
Gastrointestinal Associates, P.A.2510 Lakeland Dr, Flowood, MS 39232 Directions (205) 939-9100
Jackson Medical Clinic LLC501 Marshall St Ste 208, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
Premier Medical Group1200 N State St Ste 270, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 352-2273
Hospital Affiliations
- Merit Health Madison
- Merit Health River Oaks
- Merit Health Woman's Hospital
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
- Saint Dominic-jackson Memorial Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Dr. Donelson is a well knowledgeable physician considering, and patience. Dr. Donelson really takes the time to listen. She has gone above and beyond to help with my issues. I prefer to do office visit I do understand do to covid-19 it safer to do Virtue. Every one that works under or with her is very respectful.
- Gastroenterology
- 38 years of experience
- English
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Howard U, College of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
