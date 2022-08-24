See All Dermatologists in Arcadia, CA
Dr. Shirley Chi, MD

Dermatology
4 (10)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shirley Chi, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.

Dr. Chi works at James Y Wang MD in Arcadia, CA with other offices in Glendale, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Center for Advanced Dermatology
    301 W Huntington Dr Ste 215, Arcadia, CA 91007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (626) 446-4663
  2. 2
    Glendale Laser & Dermatology Associates
    1510 S Central Ave Ste 470, Glendale, CA 91204 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (818) 242-6357

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist Hospital of Southern California

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Treatment frequency



Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chemical Peel Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Pilonidal Cyst Removal Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 10 ratings
    Patient Ratings (10)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Shirley Chi, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1902836992
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Chi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

