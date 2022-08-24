Dr. Shirley Chi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Chi, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirley Chi, MD is a Dermatologist in Arcadia, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital of Southern California.
Dr. Chi works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Center for Advanced Dermatology301 W Huntington Dr Ste 215, Arcadia, CA 91007 Directions (626) 446-4663
-
2
Glendale Laser & Dermatology Associates1510 S Central Ave Ste 470, Glendale, CA 91204 Directions (818) 242-6357
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Chi?
All the staff was accommodating and had excellent bedside manner.
About Dr. Shirley Chi, MD
- Dermatology
- 21 years of experience
- English, Mandarin
- 1902836992
Education & Certifications
- NORTHWESTERN CENTER / MEDICAL SCHOOL
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chi works at
Dr. Chi has seen patients for Dermatitis, Rosacea and Contact Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Chi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Chi speaks Mandarin.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Chi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.