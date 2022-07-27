Overview

Dr. Shirley Chan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.



Dr. Chan works at Stepan Kasimian MD Inc in Glendale, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.