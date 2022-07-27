Dr. Shirley Chan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Chan, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Glendale, CA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University and is affiliated with Adventist Health Glendale.
Stepan Kasimian MD Inc1505 Wilson Ter Ste 300, Glendale, CA 91206 Directions (818) 409-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventist Health Glendale
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Chan is the best OB! She cares about her patients and takes her time to ensure they get the best care possible. She took care of me and my baby my whole pregnancy and I am eternally grateful for her care as a provider. She is caring and thoughtful in her process. She is truly an angel! Thank you Dr. Chan for taking such good care of Rome and myself. We will forever be grateful! -Macall
About Dr. Shirley Chan, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 39 years of experience
- English, Cantonese and Chinese
- 1609830348
Education & Certifications
- Lac Usc Woman's Hospital
- Mount Sinai School Of Medicine Of New York University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Chan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Chan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Chan speaks Cantonese and Chinese.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Chan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.