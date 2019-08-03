Overview

Dr. Shirley Chai, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Virginia Beach, VA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Sentara Leigh Hospital, Sentara Norfolk General Hospital, Sentara Princess Anne Hospital and Sentara Virginia Beach General Hospital.



They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.