Dr. Shirley Visser, DPM
Overview
Dr. Shirley Visser, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Creve Coeur, MO. They specialize in Podiatry, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital Washington, SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton and SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles.
Dr. Visser works at
Locations
Creve Coeur Office11709 Old Ballas Rd Ste 201, Creve Coeur, MO 63141 Directions (314) 432-1903
Farmington Office1101 Weber Rd Ste 301, Farmington, MO 63640 Directions (573) 756-8986
St. Louis Office2900 Lemay Ferry Rd Ste 204, Saint Louis, MO 63125 Directions (314) 894-4684
Washington Office851 E 5th St Ste 320, Washington, MO 63090 Directions (636) 239-1633
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Hospital Washington
- SSM Health St. Clare Hospital - Fenton
- SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital - St. Charles
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthLink
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- Sagamore Health Network
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Caring, friendly, takes time to explain treatment options and answer questions patiently.
About Dr. Shirley Visser, DPM
- Podiatry
- 15 years of experience
- English, Bosnian
Education & Certifications
- Yale-New Haven Hospital
- Kent State College of Podiatric Medicine
- Louisiana State University
Frequently Asked Questions
