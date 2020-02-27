Overview

Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.



Dr. Bennett works at Southwest Gen Med Grp Wmns Hlth in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.