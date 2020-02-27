See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Strongsville, OH
Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3 (36)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.

Dr. Bennett works at Southwest Gen Med Grp Wmns Hlth in Strongsville, OH with other offices in Brunswick, OH and Middleburg Heights, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Southwest Gen Med Grp Wmns Hlth
    18181 Pearl Rd Ste B206, Strongsville, OH 44136 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-4930
    Saturday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
  2. 2
    Southwest General Medical Group
    4065 Center Rd Ste 216, Brunswick, OH 44212 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (330) 558-0090
  3. 3
    Southwest General Medical Group
    7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C202, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (440) 816-5390

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Southwest General Health Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing
Pap Smear Abnormalities
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
High Risk Pregnancy Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy, Childbirth and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Infections Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Gestation Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Postpartum Depression Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Pregestational Diabetes Mellitus Chevron Icon
Syphilis Infections Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Tubo-Ovarian Abscess Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • C and O Employee's Hospital Association
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareSource
    • Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
    • Cigna
    • Cofinity
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • First Life and Health Insurance
    • Golden Rule
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • MVP Health Care
    • Optima Health
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Principal Life
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Virginia Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 36 ratings
    Patient Ratings (36)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (18)
    Feb 27, 2020
    I can't say enough good things about this doctor. She is so patient and gentle and answered all of my questions to put my mind at ease.
    Amy — Feb 27, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD
    About Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1235115148
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of Rochester Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • College of Wooster
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bennett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bennett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

