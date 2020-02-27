Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Strongsville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Bennett works at
Locations
Southwest Gen Med Grp Wmns Hlth18181 Pearl Rd Ste B206, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 816-4930Saturday8:00am - 12:00pm
Southwest General Medical Group4065 Center Rd Ste 216, Brunswick, OH 44212 Directions (330) 558-0090
Southwest General Medical Group7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C202, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Progressive Life Insurance/Health Insurance
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- C and O Employee's Hospital Association
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Chesapeake Life Insurance Co
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- First Life and Health Insurance
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- MVP Health Care
- Optima Health
- Planned Administration Inc
- Principal Life
- UnitedHealthCare
- Virginia Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I can't say enough good things about this doctor. She is so patient and gentle and answered all of my questions to put my mind at ease.
About Dr. Shirley Bennett, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1235115148
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester Medical Center
- Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
- College of Wooster
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea), Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
