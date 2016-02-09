See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Lawrence Township, NJ
Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
3 (28)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.

Dr. Bembo works at Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine
    168 Franklin Corner Rd Ste 2A, Lawrence Township, NJ 08648 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-0075
  2. 2
    Advocare Endocrinology Assoc of Princeton
    579A Cranbury Rd Ste 101, East Brunswick, NJ 08816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 896-0079
  3. 3
    Endocrinology Associates of Princeton
    601 Ewing St Ste C8, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-4433
  4. 4
    Advocare Endocrinology Associates of Princeton
    256 Bunn Dr Ste D, Princeton, NJ 08540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (609) 924-4433

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Princeton Medical Center
  • Saint Peter's University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Ultrasound, Thyroid
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test

Treatment frequency



Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Thyroid Chevron Icon
Dynamic Endocrine Function Test Chevron Icon
ACTH (Cosyntropin) Stimulation Test Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Dexamethasone Suppression Test Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetic Evaluation Chevron Icon
Diabetic Ketoacidosis Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Oral Glucose Tolerance Test Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Evaluation Chevron Icon
Thyroid Scan Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Water Deprivation Test Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Diseases Chevron Icon
Adrenal Incidentaloma Chevron Icon
Adrenal Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Thyroid Diseases Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Goiter
Graves' Disease Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyperthyroidism Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypoparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Hyposmolality and Hyponatremia Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cyst Chevron Icon
Thyroid Nodule Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • QualCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 28 ratings
    Patient Ratings (28)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (11)
    About Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD

    Specialties
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Tagalog
    NPI Number
    • 1023041472
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Stony Brook University Hospital
    Residency
    • St Vincent's Catholic Medical Centers
    Medical Education
    • U of the East
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bembo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bembo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bembo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    28 patients have reviewed Dr. Bembo. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bembo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bembo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bembo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

