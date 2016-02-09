Overview

Dr. Shirley Bembo, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Lawrence Township, NJ. They graduated from U of the East and is affiliated with Princeton Medical Center and Saint Peter's University Hospital.



Dr. Bembo works at Advocare Lawrenceville Internal Medicine in Lawrence Township, NJ with other offices in East Brunswick, NJ and Princeton, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.