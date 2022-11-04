See All Plastic Surgeons in Buffalo, NY
Dr. Shirley Anain, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (43)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Dr. Shirley Anain, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO and is affiliated with Buffalo General Medical Center.

Dr. Anain works at Shirley A Anain MD PC in Buffalo, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair, Lipomas and Breast Reduction along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shirley A Anain MD PC
    4949 Harlem Rd Ste 302, Buffalo, NY 14226 (716) 838-1333

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Buffalo General Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wound Repair
Lipomas
Breast Reduction
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 43 ratings
    Patient Ratings (43)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 04, 2022
    I saw Dr. Anain for abdominoplasty (tummy tuck). Wish I had done this sooner! For one year prior to surgery I purposefully lost 35 lbs so that my body would be at its ideal weight. Dr. Anain explained the procedure and what to realistically expect right after surgery-- this was no walk in the park! Because of her detailed explanation and her caring staff, I was prepared for post-surgery drains, care and pain. I knew I was in good hands with Dr. Anain. I am six-plus months out and am SO HAPPY with the results! Do your homework, understand that you are having major surgery, listen to the doctor and follow instructions and you'll have good outcomes.
    A. — Nov 04, 2022
    About Dr. Shirley Anain, MD

    Specialties
    Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    38 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    1891755708
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
    Board Certifications
    Plastic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shirley Anain, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anain is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Anain has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anain has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anain works at Shirley A Anain MD PC in Buffalo, NY. View the full address on Dr. Anain’s profile.

    Dr. Anain has seen patients for Wound Repair, Lipomas and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anain on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    43 patients have reviewed Dr. Anain. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anain.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anain, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anain appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

