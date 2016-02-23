Dr. Shirlene Jay, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jay is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirlene Jay, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirlene Jay, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Locations
South Bay Dermatology Medical Associates3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 503, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 257-1988
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I bought a very expensive skin system, ran out of one of the items and was told initially to just call to come in for a refill. So far it has been one week and I still do not have the medicine. The receptionist did not listen to or understand what I wanted. When I finally got through to her I was told they were closed the next day so I had to wait until Monday. I called on Monday (today) and was told they were closing in 15 minutes.Dr Jay is great. As for her office staff, not impressed.
About Dr. Shirlene Jay, MD
- Dermatology
- 30 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jay has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jay accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jay has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jay has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Herpes Simplex Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jay on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jay speaks Spanish.
7 patients have reviewed Dr. Jay. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jay.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jay, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jay appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.