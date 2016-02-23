See All Dermatologists in Torrance, CA
Dermatology
30 years of experience
Dr. Shirlene Jay, MD is a Dermatologist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.

Dr. Jay works at MILEFCHIK RAND MEDICAL GROUP INC in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) and Herpes Simplex Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    South Bay Dermatology Medical Associates
    3400 Lomita Blvd Ste 503, Torrance, CA 90505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Torrance Memorial Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    Humana
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Feb 23, 2016
    I bought a very expensive skin system, ran out of one of the items and was told initially to just call to come in for a refill. So far it has been one week and I still do not have the medicine. The receptionist did not listen to or understand what I wanted. When I finally got through to her I was told they were closed the next day so I had to wait until Monday. I called on Monday (today) and was told they were closing in 15 minutes.Dr Jay is great. As for her office staff, not impressed.
    Silverthorn in Torrance, CA — Feb 23, 2016
    About Dr. Shirlene Jay, MD

    Dermatology
    30 years of experience
    English, Spanish
    1730158197
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF VERMONT AND STATE AGRICULTURAL COLLEGE
