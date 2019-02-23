Dr. Shirish Patel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Patel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirish Patel, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirish Patel, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Alhambra, CA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 54 years of experience. They graduated from BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Methodist Hospital of Southern California and San Gabriel Valley Medical Center.
Dr. Patel works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Shirish C. Patel M.d. Inc.1027 E Main St, Alhambra, CA 91801 Directions (626) 570-8889
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Methodist Hospital of Southern California
- San Gabriel Valley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Patel?
Without doubt, he is THE BEST surgeon & human being. He is extremely attentive to each patient as if that person was the only one he was attending to and with warmth. He was my mother's surgeon for pancreatic cancer and I could not have been happier with him. He is careful with meds & surgery. If I ever need surgery he would be the only one that I would let do it. BUT, waiting is an issue. He is a surgeon so many things interrupt his schedule. He's the only one I would wait that long to see.
About Dr. Shirish Patel, MD
- General Surgery
- 54 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1457420622
Education & Certifications
- BARODA UNIVERSITY / GOVERNMENT MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Patel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Patel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Patel works at
Dr. Patel has seen patients for Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Patel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Patel speaks Spanish.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. Patel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Patel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Patel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Patel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.