Overview

Dr. Shirish Mahajan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They completed their residency with SUNY Health Science Center Brooklyn



Dr. Mahajan works at Sierra Hematology Oncology in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.