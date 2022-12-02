Overview

Dr. Shirine Majmudar, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Texas Technical University and is affiliated with HCA Houston Healthcare Kingwood, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Houston Methodist Willowbrook Hospital.



Dr. Majmudar works at Houston Methodist Department of Neurosurgery in Houston, TX with other offices in Cypress, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA), Epilepsy and Migraine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.