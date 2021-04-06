Dr. Shirin Issa, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Issa is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shirin Issa, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirin Issa, MD is a Headache Medicine Specialist in Bellevue, WA. They specialize in Headache Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED.

Locations
Shirin Issa2015 116th Ave Ne, Bellevue, WA 98004 Directions (425) 786-2777Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Premera Blue Cross
- Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When I first started seeing Dr. Issa I had headaches 20-25 days of the month. Dr. Issa worked with me to find different medications, preventative and abortive, to manage my migraines and now I am down to 7 migraines a month! She looks at your entire medical history and all your symptoms and sees how they interact with your migraines. I highly recommend!
About Dr. Shirin Issa, MD
- Headache Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish and Urdu
- 1447481403
Education & Certifications
- Montefiore / Albert Einstein Coll of Med
- Montefiore Med Center
- GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Issa has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Issa accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Issa has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Issa speaks Spanish and Urdu.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Issa. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Issa.
