Dr. Shiri Levy, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Novi, MI. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from Wayne State University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital and Henry Ford West Bloomfield Hospital.



Dr. Levy works at Henry Ford Medical Center - Columbus in Novi, MI with other offices in Detroit, MI and Dearborn, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes Type 2, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Osteoporosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.