Dr. Shireen Gadallah, MD
Overview
Dr. Shireen Gadallah, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center, Palm Bay Hospital and Viera Hospital.
Locations
Digestive and Liver Center of Melbourne LLC25 Silver Palm Ave Ste B, Melbourne, FL 32901 Directions (321) 725-4150
Apollo Surgery Center LLC375 S WICKHAM RD, Melbourne, FL 32904 Directions (321) 726-9393
Hospital Affiliations
- Holmes Regional Medical Center
- Palm Bay Hospital
- Viera Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Yes there is a little bit of a longer wait time. It's well worth it, she takes the time to talk to you and understand exactly what is happening with you. She takes the time to explain and ensure you understand by answering all questions that you may have. She is one of the best doctors I have ever been too. Usually you have to fight for a second of the doctors time or get them to look at you and answer questions. She is the best!!
About Dr. Shireen Gadallah, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- KASR EL AINI COLLEGE OF MEDICINE / UNIVERSITY OF CAIRO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gadallah has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gadallah accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gadallah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gadallah has seen patients for Diarrhea, Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) and Abdominal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gadallah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Gadallah speaks Arabic.
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Gadallah. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gadallah.
