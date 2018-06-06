Dr. Shireen Bhargava, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bhargava is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shireen Bhargava, MD
Dr. Shireen Bhargava, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lawton, OK. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Southwestern Medical Center.
Ajay Bhargava MD Inc.4302 SW Lee Blvd, Lawton, OK 73505 Directions (580) 357-0058
- Southwestern Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
She was very professional. None of my visits were very long and though she ended up being out of town when I had my baby at least she seemed supportive of my birth plan before hand. She didn't remember who I was when she visited me post partum, ha ha. But her care was good enough and you can't expect doctors to remember everyone they see. She did ultrasounds almost every visit, which was fun for me. I loved seeing my baby, and knowing he was healthy. One warning: expect to wait long b4 appts
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 50 years of experience
- English, Hindi
- 1851409072
- GUJARAT UNIVERSITY / BYRAMJEE JEEJEEBHOY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Bhargava has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bhargava accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bhargava has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bhargava has seen patients for HPV (Human Papillomavirus), Colposcopy and Pap Smear Abnormalities, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bhargava on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bhargava speaks Hindi.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Bhargava. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bhargava.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bhargava, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bhargava appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.