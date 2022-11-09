Overview

Dr. Shiraz Yazdani, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from Oh State Univ Coll Of Med and Pub Hlth and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center and Medical Arts Hospital.



Dr. Yazdani works at Lubbock Spine Institute in Lubbock, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Chronic Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.