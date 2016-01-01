Dr. Shiraz Kassam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kassam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiraz Kassam, MD
Overview
Dr. Shiraz Kassam, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Conyers, GA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 55 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Piedmont Rockdale Hospital.
Dr. Kassam works at
Locations
-
1
Abbingh LLC1368 Wellbrook Cir NE Ste B, Conyers, GA 30012 Directions (770) 922-2424
Hospital Affiliations
- Piedmont Rockdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shiraz Kassam, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 55 years of experience
- English, Gujarati
- 1265401020
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF PUNE / ARMED FORCES MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
