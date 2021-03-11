Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD
Overview
Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College|Baqai Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.
Locations
ColoWell America2313 W Violet St Ste A, Tampa, FL 33603 Directions (813) 686-9142
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
- HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
Ratings & Reviews
REMOVED HEMEROIDS
About Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD
- Colorectal Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1205970431
Education & Certifications
- Grant Med Ctr-Ohio State U|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Rochester
- State University Of New York At Syracuse College Of Medicine|Suny; Upstate University Hospital|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
- Polyclinic Hospital|Polyclinic Medical Center
- Aga Khan University Medical College|Baqai Medical &amp; Dental College
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Farooq accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Farooq has seen patients for Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.
