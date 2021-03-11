Overview

Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College|Baqai Medical & Dental College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.



Dr. Farooq works at ColoWell America in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.