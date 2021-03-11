See All Colon Surgeons & Rectal Surgeons in Tampa, FL
Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD

Colorectal Surgery
3.5 (11)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD is a Colorectal Surgery Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Colorectal Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Aga Khan University Medical College|Baqai Medical &amp; Dental College and is affiliated with HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital and HCA Florida Brandon Hospital.

Dr. Farooq works at ColoWell America in Tampa, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    ColoWell America
    2313 W Violet St Ste A, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 686-9142

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida South Tampa Hospital
  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Indigestion
Hemorrhoids
Gastritis
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Fistulectomy or Fistulotomy, Anal Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoidectomy or Excision of Anal Tags Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Fissure Chevron Icon
Anal Fistula Chevron Icon
Anoscopy Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Colon Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, and Sigmoidoscopy Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Duodenal Polypectomy Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endoscopy (Esophagus, Stomach, Small Intestine) Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Instrumental Diagnostic Evaluation for Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Screening Colonoscopy Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Appendectomy, Open Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cancer Treatment-Related Pain Chevron Icon
Colectomy Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Cyst Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Destruction of Anal Tumor Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Enterostomy (Laparoscopic or Open) Chevron Icon
Excision of Rectal Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision of Stomach Tumor Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fissures Chevron Icon
Fistula Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy), Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastrotomy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
IBS Associated With Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Incisional Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Repair, Open Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Characterized by Constipation Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Open Incisional and-or Ventral Hernia Repair Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Repair of Anal and Rectal Defects (Anoplasty, Repair of Imperforate Anus, Sphincteroplasty, Rectal Graft) Chevron Icon
Sphincterotomy Chevron Icon
Transendoscopic Stent Placement Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 11, 2021
    REMOVED HEMEROIDS
    Mar 11, 2021
    About Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD

    Specialties
    • Colorectal Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1205970431
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Grant Med Ctr-Ohio State U|University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry|University Rochester
    Residency
    • State University Of New York At Syracuse College Of Medicine|Suny; Upstate University Hospital|University At Buffalo State University Of New York
    Internship
    • Polyclinic Hospital|Polyclinic Medical Center
    Medical Education
    • Aga Khan University Medical College|Baqai Medical &amp;amp; Dental College
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiraz Farooq, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Farooq is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Farooq has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Farooq has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Farooq has seen patients for Indigestion, Hemorrhoids and Gastritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Farooq on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    11 patients have reviewed Dr. Farooq. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Farooq.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Farooq, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Farooq appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

