Hematology
Overview

Dr. Shiraj Sen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.

Dr. Sen works at Texas Oncology-San Antonio Babcock Next Oncology in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Locations

    Texas Oncology-San Antonio Babcock Next Oncology
    2829 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 756-5895

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sky Ridge Medical Center
  • North Suburban Medical Center
  • Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
  • Rose Medical Center
  • The Medical Center of Aurora

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia
Acute Leukemia
Acute Myeloid Leukemia
Anemia

Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    Jun 30, 2016
    We saw him at LBJ and he's very nice. He explains everything down to the very last detail and makes sure you understand what your illness is and why you're getting the treatment you're getting.
    About Dr. Shiraj Sen, MD

    Hematology
    English
    1770842155
    Education & Certifications

    The University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    University of Texas At Houston Medical School
    Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiraj Sen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Sen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Sen accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Sen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Sen works at Texas Oncology-San Antonio Babcock Next Oncology in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Sen’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Sen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sen.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

