Dr. Shiraj Sen, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shiraj Sen, MD is a Hematology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They graduated from University of Texas At Houston Medical School and is affiliated with Sky Ridge Medical Center, North Suburban Medical Center, Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center, Rose Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.
Locations
Texas Oncology-San Antonio Babcock Next Oncology2829 Babcock Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 756-5895
Hospital Affiliations
- Sky Ridge Medical Center
- North Suburban Medical Center
- Presbyterian/St. Luke's Medical Center
- Rose Medical Center
- The Medical Center of Aurora
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
We saw him at LBJ and he's very nice. He explains everything down to the very last detail and makes sure you understand what your illness is and why you're getting the treatment you're getting.
About Dr. Shiraj Sen, MD
- Hematology
- English
- 1770842155
Education & Certifications
- The University Of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
- University of Texas At Houston Medical School
- Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
