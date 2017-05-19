Dr. Vollmer has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shirah Vollmer, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirah Vollmer, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They completed their residency with U.C.L.A.
Dr. Vollmer works at
Locations
shirah vollmer MD941 Westwood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90024 Directions (310) 824-4912
Hospital Affiliations
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Brilliant! So incisive. She cuts through to the deep issues really quickly. She listens so well and "gets me" like no one else has ever done, despite the fact that I have seen multiple therapists over the years.
About Dr. Shirah Vollmer, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
- 1962786947
Education & Certifications
- U.C.L.A.
- UCLA
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Vollmer accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Vollmer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

31 patients have reviewed Dr. Vollmer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Vollmer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Vollmer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Vollmer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.