Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD
Overview
Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Suffern, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER.
Locations
Rockland I-care257 Lafayette Ave Ste 260, Suffern, NY 10901 Directions (845) 234-4020
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Excellent doctor! Attentive, caring, kind and very diligent in meeting my children's vision care needs. We look forward to our annual visits. Can't say enough good things about the entire staff!
About Dr. Shirah Schwartz-Jacobs, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1902024805
Education & Certifications
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz-Jacobs.
