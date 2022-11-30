Dr. Shira Varon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Varon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shira Varon, MD
Dr. Shira Varon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Diego, CA.
UCSD Medical Offices South4168 Front St, San Diego, CA 92103 Directions (619) 543-7878
Uc San Diego Health6030 Village Way Ste 200, San Diego, CA 92130 Directions (800) 926-8273
UC San Diego Health - La Jolla 8910 Villa La Jolla Drive - Obstetrics and Gynecology8910 Villa La Jolla Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
University of California San Diego Medical Center9300 Campus Point Dr, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 657-8745
- UCSD Medical Center - Hillcrest
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Varon was very attentive on my initial visit when I was concerned about a complex cyst, another doctor found. She ordered the necessary imaging immediately. After getting my results she responded to my email and explained the next step. I was able to get scheduled quickly for my surgery. She was very knowledgeable and was able to do the surgery herself. She always replied promptly to any questions I had regarding my procedure. The recovery from the procedure and the entire process was much easier than expected. It was easy to book visits with her and the office staff always were helpful. I will definitely be going back to see her in the future. She made me feel assured I was being taken care of and always answered any concerns.
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- George Washington University Hospital
Dr. Varon has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Varon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Varon has seen patients for Pap Smear, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Varon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Varon speaks Spanish.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Varon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varon.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.