Dr. Shira Simon, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shira Simon, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Simon works at
Lavin Family Pavilion259 E Erie St Ste 1520, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 908-8152
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- Ophthalmology
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1659632420
- University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics
- McGaw Medical Center of Northwestern Unversity
- Cambridge Health Alliance
- Harvard Medical School
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Simon has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Simon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Simon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Simon has seen patients for Visual Field Defects, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Simon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Simon. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Simon.
