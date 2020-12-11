Dr. Shira McMahan, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shira McMahan, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shira McMahan, DO is a Neurology Specialist in Stuart, FL.
Dr. McMahan works at
Locations
1
Cleveland Clinic Stuart Family Health Center3801 S Kanner Hwy, Stuart, FL 34994 Directions (772) 419-3810Monday8:00am - 6:00pmTuesday8:00am - 6:00pmThursday8:00am - 6:00pmFriday8:00am - 6:00pm
2
Martin Health Physicians Group2392 Se Ocean Blvd, Stuart, FL 34996 Directions (772) 419-3810
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Although she was running late it was worth the wait. She is knowledgeable and thorough. Took her time with us and explained everything. I had read some of the comments and was expecting the worst, but was pleasantly surprised. My husband has been to many specialists all over Florida and she seemed to have a diagnosis where others have not.
About Dr. Shira McMahan, DO
- Neurology
- English
- 1124339247
Education & Certifications
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahan has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahan works at
Dr. McMahan has seen patients for Difficulty With Walking, Gait Abnormality and Tremor, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahan. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.