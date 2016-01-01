Dr. Shira Eytan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Eytan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shira Eytan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shira Eytan, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in New York, NY. They completed their fellowship with UMDNJ-Rutgers
Dr. Eytan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Park avenue endocrinology103 E 75th St, New York, NY 10021 Directions (212) 772-7628
Hospital Affiliations
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Mount Sinai Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Eytan?
About Dr. Shira Eytan, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1215252580
Education & Certifications
- UMDNJ-Rutgers
- Lenox Hill Hospital
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Eytan accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Eytan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Eytan works at
Dr. Eytan has seen patients for Hypothyroidism, Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome and Vitamin D Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Eytan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Eytan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Eytan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Eytan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Eytan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.