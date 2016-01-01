Overview

Dr. Shira Dinner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Dinner works at Northwestern Medical Group in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Acute Leukemia, Myeloproliferative Disorders and Acute Myeloid Leukemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.