Dr. Shira Dinner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shira Dinner, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Hematology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Dinner works at
Locations
Robert H Lurie Comprehensive Cancer Ctr675 N Saint Clair St Ste 21-100, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-0990
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HAP Insurance
- HealthLink
- HFN
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shira Dinner, MD
- Hematology
- 15 years of experience
- English, Dutch
- 1568792620
Education & Certifications
- Stanford Hospital and Clinics
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University Of Chicago Pritzker School Of Medicine
- Medical Oncology
