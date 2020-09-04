Dr. Shipra Hingorany, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hingorany is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shipra Hingorany, MD
Dr. Shipra Hingorany, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center.
UCLA Health Santa Monica Cardiology2020 Santa Monica Blvd Fl 4, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 361-7251
- Ronald Reagan UCLA Medical Center
Excellent care! Dr. Hingorany takes time to explain things clearly and patiently. As the other reviewer mentioned she is thorough and very personable.
- Cardiology
- 12 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
