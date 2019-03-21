See All Pediatricians in Atlanta, GA
Dr. Shinte Liu, MD

Pediatrics
3.5 (4)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Dr. Shinte Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Liu works at Shinte Liu MD PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Shinte Liu MD PC
    5150 Buford Hwy NE Ste C200, Atlanta, GA 30340 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (770) 454-9199

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis
Cholesterol Screening
Diabetes Screening
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis

Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Diabetes Screening Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Thyroid Screening Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 21, 2019
    Anyone know their hours of operations?
    — Mar 21, 2019
    About Dr. Shinte Liu, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 33 years of experience
    • English, Chinese
    • 1932166717
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shinte Liu, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Liu is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Liu, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Liu appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

