Dr. Shinte Liu, MD
Dr. Shinte Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.
Shinte Liu MD PC5150 Buford Hwy NE Ste C200, Atlanta, GA 30340 Directions (770) 454-9199
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- MultiPlan
- Pediatrics
- 33 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1932166717
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Dr. Liu has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Liu accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Liu has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Liu speaks Chinese.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Liu. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Liu.
