Overview

Dr. Shinte Liu, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH ALABAMA / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Liu works at Shinte Liu MD PC in Atlanta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.