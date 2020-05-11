Dr. Shining Sun, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sun is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shining Sun, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shining Sun, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Reno, NV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS and is affiliated with Renown Regional Medical Center and Renown South Meadows Medical Center.
Locations
Renown Institute for Heart & Vascular Health1500 E 2nd St Ste 400, Reno, NV 89502 Directions (775) 982-2400
Hospital Affiliations
- Renown Regional Medical Center
- Renown South Meadows Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sun is an outstanding cardiologist and cares about his patients. I had an issue over the weekend, called their office, got their answering service and asked if they could get a hold of him. Dr. Sun called me back within 5 minutes on his day off. Excellent!
About Dr. Shining Sun, MD
- Cardiology
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT DALLAS
- Cardiovascular Disease, Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology and Internal Medicine
