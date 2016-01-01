Dr. Shingo Chihara, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Chihara is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shingo Chihara, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Shingo Chihara, MD is an Infectious Disease Specialist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Infectious Disease Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Infectious Disease. They graduated from Yamanashi Med University.
Virginia Mason Hospital & Seattle Medical Center1100 9th Ave, Seattle, WA 98101 Directions (206) 223-6600
- Yamanashi Med University
- Infectious Disease
Dr. Chihara has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Chihara has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Chihara. The overall rating for this provider is 2.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Chihara.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Chihara, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Chihara appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.