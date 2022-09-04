Overview

Dr. Shing-Chiu Wong, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Columbia University College Of Physicians And Surgeons and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.



Dr. Wong works at Cardiology at Weill Cornell Medical Center, Starr Pavilion in New York, NY. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.