Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD

Internal Medicine
5 (6)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Las Cruces, NM. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE.

Dr. Nattakom works at Allergy Alternative Care in Las Cruces, NM. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Allergy Alternative Care
    66 Roadrunner Pkwy Ste 1B, Las Cruces, NM 88011 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (575) 522-2222

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Pollen Allergy
Heartburn
Allergic Rhinitis
Pollen Allergy
Heartburn
Allergic Rhinitis

Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Due to Food Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wellness Examination Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Aug 18, 2020
    Dr. Nattakom's expertise and knowledge is extensive and up to date. She diagnosed correctly and gave great guidance and support thru a difficult condition. Her holistic approach is essential. 5 stars!
    MWill — Aug 18, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD

    • Internal Medicine
    • 24 years of experience
    • English, Malay
    • 1396739579
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • BANGALORE UNIVERSITY / KEMPEGOWDA INSTITUTE OF MEDICAL SCIENCE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shiney Nattakom, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nattakom is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Nattakom has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Nattakom has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Nattakom works at Allergy Alternative Care in Las Cruces, NM. View the full address on Dr. Nattakom’s profile.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Nattakom. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nattakom.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nattakom, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nattakom appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

