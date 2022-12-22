Dr. Shin Beh, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Beh is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shin Beh, MD
Overview
Dr. Shin Beh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITI MALAYSIA SARAWAK / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Beh works at
Locations
-
1
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center5323 Harry Hines Blvd, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-0555
-
2
Select Spine & Wellness Center4500 Hillcrest Rd Ste 145, Frisco, TX 75035 Directions (469) 797-8668
-
3
University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center Department of Neurosurgery5303 Harry Hines Blvd Fl 4, Dallas, TX 75390 Directions (214) 645-8800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Beh?
Dr. Beh and his staff are amazing!! This doctor actually understands vestibular disorders like no other doctor. Anytime I have needed anything I get a response the same day. Normally within 30 minutes. I can’t say enough good things. Very caring doctor.
About Dr. Shin Beh, MD
- Neurology
- 15 years of experience
- English
- 1306092275
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITI MALAYSIA SARAWAK / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Beh has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Beh accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Beh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Beh works at
Dr. Beh has seen patients for Vertigo, Optic Neuritis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Beh on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Beh. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Beh.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Beh, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Beh appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.