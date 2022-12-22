Overview

Dr. Shin Beh, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Neurology, has 15 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from UNIVERSITI MALAYSIA SARAWAK / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Beh works at FACULTY PHYSICIANS AND SURGEONS OF LLUSM in Dallas, TX with other offices in Frisco, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo, Optic Neuritis and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.