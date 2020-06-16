See All Psychiatrists in Abington, PA
Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD

Psychiatry
2 (14)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Abington, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital, Jefferson Lansdale Hospital and Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.

Dr. Waldfogel works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    AMH Geropsychiatric Associates
    1245 Highland Ave Ste 308, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder
Major Depressive Disorder
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
Adjustment Disorder

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression) Chevron Icon
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Anorexia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anorexia
Antisocial Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Autism
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Childhood Disintegrative Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Conduct Disorder Chevron Icon
Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder) Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Family Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mania
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Disorder (OCD) Chevron Icon
Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD) Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Phobia
Psychiatric Diseases Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback) Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform Disorder Chevron Icon
Somatoform Disorders Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.1
Average provider rating
Based on 14 ratings
Patient Ratings (14)
5 Star
(3)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(3)
1 Star
(8)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. Waldfogel?

Jun 16, 2020
Don't believe all those bad reviews here. Dr. Waldfogel got me to a good place after suffering with severe anxiety. He got me on the proper medications, was empathetic to my overwhelming life and was patient with me as I poured my heart out to him. I was stunned to read the scathing reviews that I did. I am sorry those who wrote them experienced such a poor relationship with the doctor. He is anything but what the remarks make him out to be. He spent the necessary time with me, and I never felt he was disinterested in what I had to say.
— Jun 16, 2020
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Waldfogel to family and friends

Dr. Waldfogel's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. Waldfogel

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD.

About Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 39 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Hebrew
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1558314732
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • BEN GURION UNIVERSITY OF THE NEGEV / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCE
Medical Education
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Waldfogel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Waldfogel has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Waldfogel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Waldfogel works at AMH Geropsychiatric Associates in Abington, PA. View the full address on Dr. Waldfogel’s profile.

Dr. Waldfogel has seen patients for Major Depressive Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Adjustment Disorder , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Waldfogel on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

14 patients have reviewed Dr. Waldfogel. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Waldfogel.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Waldfogel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Waldfogel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Shimon Waldfogel, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.