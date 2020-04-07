Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bababeygy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD
Overview
Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA.
They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1515 N Vermont Ave Fl 7, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
-
2
360 Psychiatry4867 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 Directions (323) 783-4011
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Kaiser Permanente
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bababeygy?
Dr. B is excellent, thorough and friendly. Clearly an expert, his exam was the most comprehensive and attentive I have ever experienced from an eye doctor. Highly recommended.
About Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD
- Ophthalmology
- English
- 1457582918
Education & Certifications
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bababeygy accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bababeygy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bababeygy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bababeygy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bababeygy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bababeygy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.