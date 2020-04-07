See All Ophthalmologists in Los Angeles, CA
Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. 

They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    1515 N Vermont Ave Fl 7, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 783-4011
  2. 2
    360 Psychiatry
    360 Psychiatry
4867 W Sunset Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90027 (323) 783-4011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test
B-Scan Ultrasound
Vision Screening
Farnsworth Lantern Test

B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Blindness Chevron Icon
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy Chevron Icon
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME) Chevron Icon
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Conjunctival Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contusion of the Eyeball Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid Chevron Icon
Diabetic Cataracts Chevron Icon
Diabetic Retinopathy Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Eye Cancer Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Hyphema Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Macular Hole Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nystagmus Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Optic Neuritis Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear Chevron Icon
Retained Intraocular Foreign Body, Non-Magnetic Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Neovascularization Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Retinopathy of Prematurity (ROP) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair) Chevron Icon
Vitreoretinal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1457582918
    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shimon Bababeygy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bababeygy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bababeygy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bababeygy has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bababeygy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bababeygy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bababeygy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

