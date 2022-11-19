Dr. Shim Ching, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shim Ching, MD
Overview
Dr. Shim Ching, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.
Dr. Ching works at
Locations
-
1
Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery1401 S Beretania St Ste 8888, Honolulu, HI 96814 Directions (808) 585-8855
Hospital Affiliations
- Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
- The Queens Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ching?
My experience with Dr. Ching and his Staff is hands down the best physician that I have had, in any area of practice. He is highly skilled, extremely kind, and a great listener to your desired outcome. I have always been 100% satisfied with Dr. Ching and his Staff!
About Dr. Shim Ching, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 24 years of experience
- English, Japanese and Mandarin
- 1184670689
Education & Certifications
- Buncke Clinic, San Francisco
- McMaster University
- MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
- University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
- McGill University, Montreal
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ching has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ching accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ching works at
Dr. Ching speaks Japanese and Mandarin.
53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ching.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.