Dr. Shim Ching, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (53)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Shim Ching, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children and The Queens Medical Center.

Dr. Ching works at Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery
    1401 S Beretania St Ste 8888, Honolulu, HI 96814 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 585-8855

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Kapiolani Medical Center For Women and Children
  • The Queens Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Age Spots
Benign Tumor
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Breast Cancer
Breast Diseases
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Ptosis
Cancer
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Congenital Anomalies of Breast
Gigantomastia
Gynecomastia
Large Breasts
Liposuction
Localized Fat Deposits
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Pigmentation Disorders
Pulmonary Disease
Restylane® Injections
Skin Aging
Skin and Tissue Reduction
Skin Cancer
Wrinkles
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Hawaii Medical Assurance Association (HMAA)
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 53 ratings
    Patient Ratings (53)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (4)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Nov 19, 2022
    My experience with Dr. Ching and his Staff is hands down the best physician that I have had, in any area of practice. He is highly skilled, extremely kind, and a great listener to your desired outcome. I have always been 100% satisfied with Dr. Ching and his Staff!
    About Dr. Shim Ching, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Japanese and Mandarin
    NPI Number
    • 1184670689
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Buncke Clinic, San Francisco
    Residency
    • McMaster University
    Internship
    • MCMASTER UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF HEALTH SCIENCES
    Medical Education
    • University Of British Columbia Faculty Of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • McGill University, Montreal
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shim Ching, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ching is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ching has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ching has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ching works at Asia Pacific Plastic Surgery in Honolulu, HI. View the full address on Dr. Ching’s profile.

    53 patients have reviewed Dr. Ching. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ching.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ching, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ching appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

