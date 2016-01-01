Dr. Varma has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Shilpika Varma, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shilpika Varma, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA.
Dr. Varma works at
Locations
Bright Point Health2412 Church Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11226 Directions (855) 681-8700
Psch Inc.1669 Bedford Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11225 Directions (855) 681-8700
- 3 29 N Hamilton St Fl 3, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 Directions (845) 486-2703
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Shilpika Varma, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1104196211
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WEST ALABAMA
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Varma accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Varma has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Varma. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Varma.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Varma, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Varma appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.