Dr. Shilpi Singh, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Shilpi Singh, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Jamesburg, NJ. They completed their fellowship with Creighton University Medical Center
Dr. Singh works at
Locations
-
1
Monroe Rheumatology and Endocrinology100 Lakeview Dr Ste 2, Jamesburg, NJ 08831 Directions (732) 605-1800Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday11:00am - 7:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Monroe Rheumatology and Endocrinology, LLC535 Iron Bridge Rd Ste 11, Freehold, NJ 07728 Directions (732) 605-1800Monday11:00am - 7:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Centrastate Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Raritan Bay Medical Center, Perth Amboy
- Saint Peter's University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. S. Singh was caring, considerate, attentive, and knowledgeable. She listened to our concerns and gave a solution for each one. Would recommend her highly to anyone who needs an endocrinologist.
About Dr. Shilpi Singh, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1871970160
Education & Certifications
- Creighton University Medical Center
- Raritan Bay Medical Center - Perth Amboy
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Singh has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Singh accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Singh has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Singh works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Singh. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Singh.
