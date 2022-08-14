Dr. Shilpi Pradhan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pradhan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Shilpi Pradhan, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Glen Allen, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Washington Univ Sch of Med and is affiliated with Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center.
Eye Doctor MD PC3960 Stillman Pkwy Ste 120, Glen Allen, VA 23060 Directions (804) 270-3333
Hospital Affiliations
- Bon Secours Memorial Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Optima Health
- UnitedHealthCare
About Dr. Shilpi Pradhan, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 19 years of experience
- English, Hindi
Education & Certifications
- University of Pittsburgh Medical Center (UPMC)
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Carilion Health Syst Roanoke Meml Hosp
- Washington Univ Sch of Med
- Emory University
Dr. Pradhan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pradhan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pradhan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pradhan has seen patients for Allergic Conjunctivitis, Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) and Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pradhan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pradhan speaks Hindi.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Pradhan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pradhan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pradhan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pradhan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.