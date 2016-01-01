Overview

Dr. Shilpi Khetarpal, MD is a Dermatologist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Dermatology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITIES / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Khetarpal works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH with other offices in Avon, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm, Hair Loss and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.