Overview

Dr. Shilpi Ahmed, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiology. They graduated from Mymensingh Medical College and is affiliated with Greater Baltimore Medical Center.



Dr. Ahmed works at Chesapeake Cardiovascular in Baltimore, MD with other offices in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Heart Disease and Sinus Tachycardia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.