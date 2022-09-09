See All Oncologists in Houston, TX
Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD

Oncology
3 (2)
Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Houston, TX. They graduated from Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda and is affiliated with Houston Methodist Hospital, Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital, Houston Methodist West Hospital and Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center.

Dr. Shah works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
    Houston Methodist Department of Surgery
6445 Main St Ste 2400, Houston, TX 77030
(713) 441-9948

Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia
Anemia
Bleeding Disorders
Pancytopenia

Anemia Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anemia
Bleeding Disorders Chevron Icon
Pancytopenia Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Leukemia Chevron Icon
Leukocytosis Chevron Icon
Sickle Cell Disease Chevron Icon
Acute Lymphoid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Acute Myeloid Leukemia Chevron Icon
Anemia and Iron Deficiency Screening Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Marrow Biopsy Chevron Icon
Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Coagulation Disorders (incl. Hemophilia) Chevron Icon
Erythropoietin Test Chevron Icon
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP) Chevron Icon
Lymphosarcoma Chevron Icon
Myeloma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Myeloma
Myeloproliferative Disorders Chevron Icon
Neutropenia Chevron Icon
Non-Hodgkin's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Primary Central Nervous System Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Reticulosarcoma Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Thrombocytosis Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Burkitt's Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Chronic Lymphocytic Leukemia Chevron Icon
Chronic Myeloid Leukemia (CML) Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Graft vs Host Disease Chevron Icon
Hemophilia Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphocytosis Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Mantle Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Marginal Zone Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Myelodysplastic Syndromes Chevron Icon
Nodular Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria Chevron Icon
Peripheral T-Cell Lymphoma Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Polycythemia Rubra Vera Chevron Icon
Primary Hypercoagulable State (incl. Factor V Leiden Disease) Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Purpura Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Purpura
Qualitative Platelet Defects (incl. Glanzmann's Thrombasthenia) Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Thalassemia Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    How was your appointment with Dr. Shah?

    Sep 09, 2022
    Dr. Shah checked on me daily while in the hospital and was prompt and professional. Always caring and answered all my questions and concerns.
    Lonnie Vance — Sep 09, 2022
    About Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD

    • Oncology
    • English
    • Male
    • 1871763417
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center
    • Stony Brook University
    • Maharaja Sayajirao University Of Baroda
    • Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Houston Methodist Hospital
    • Houston Methodist The Woodlands Hospital
    • Houston Methodist West Hospital
    • Memorial Hermann - Texas Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Shilpan Shah, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Shah is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Shah has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Shah has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Shah works at Houston Methodist Oncology Partners in Houston, TX. View the full address on Dr. Shah’s profile.

    Dr. Shah has seen patients for Anemia, Bleeding Disorders and Pancytopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Shah on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Shah. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Shah.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Shah, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Shah appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

